Kyiv praises Berlin for arms deliveries

Berlin: Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Germany on Sunday for setting a "precedent" and overcoming a "psychological barrier" by delivering heavy weapons to Kyiv. "A precedent has been set. The first psychological barrier (on handing weapons to Ukraine) has been overcome," Kuleba said in a video on Facebook while on a visit to Berlin.
Tehran: Iran is considering the possibility of exporting gas to Europe, an oil ministry official said on Sunday...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian died on Sunday from wounds inflicted by Israeli forces two days ago in the flashpoint...
Harare: Zimbabwe denied on Sunday that it harboured "most wanted" Rwandan genocide-accused fugitive Protais Mpiranya,...
Turin, Italy: Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday with an infectious hip-hop folk melody, boosting...
Algiers: An Algerian military officer and close ally of the former army chief has been sentenced to death over charges...
Sydney: Australia’s conservative prime minister sounded the gun on the last lap of a bitterly-fought election...
Comments