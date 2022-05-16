 
close
Monday May 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Kyiv praises Berlin for arms deliveries

By AFP
May 16, 2022

Berlin: Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Germany on Sunday for setting a "precedent" and overcoming a "psychological barrier" by delivering heavy weapons to Kyiv. "A precedent has been set. The first psychological barrier (on handing weapons to Ukraine) has been overcome," Kuleba said in a video on Facebook while on a visit to Berlin.

Comments