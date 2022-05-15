Crime against women: Besides legislation, respect for women be ensured, says Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD: Senior Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa said Saturday that apart from making legislation on crime against women, respect for women should also be ensured.

He was addressing a National Conference on Judicial Response to cases of sexual and gender-based violence, jointly organised by Federal Judicial Academy and Legal Aid Society, Karachi, at a local hotel. He said that almost all our laws are in the English language and questioned as to why laws were not being made in the Urdu language for the benefit of ordinary citizens of the country.

The judge said that it took 27 years to rectify an act of rape, which was codified as Zina Bil Jabr. Justice Isa, however, questioned as to who will answer to Allah for the brutality faced by women during this period.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice (retd) Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed said that 75 percent of sexual harassment cases were not reported, adding that the trial of sexual harassment cases should be proceeded with at the earliest and decided in a short span. He said that the investigation officers were paid only Rs500 for investigation of such cases while the fee for a DNA test in sexual harassment cases was Rs14,000, adding that the whole system for provision of justice had failed in this regard.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed said that the sexually-affected women’s cases should be conducted under special arrangements while its decisions should be decided within two months. She stressed that the NGOs, instead of holding functions and seminars on rights of women, should utilise their resources to provide legal aid to the affected women folk.