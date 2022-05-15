 
close
Sunday May 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Govt allows mango export from May 25

By News Desk
May 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has issued a notification allowing export of mangoes from May 25, 2022 under the prescribed law, as foreign importers are awaiting Pakistani mangoes due to its high demand in their respective countries.

The federal government has issued a notification advising exporters to fully comply with the prescribed law, especially the Export Policy Order-2022, adding that the government had allowed mango export from May 25, 2022.

Comments