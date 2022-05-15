Ag INP

Islamabad: The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board organised a drawing competition among students from nursery to middle school at Expo Center.

The aim of the competition was to showcase the creativity of the students.

The competition was organized on the occasion of Book Fair at Expo Centre on the special directives of MDPCTB Dr Farooq Manzoor.

Hundreds of students from public and private educational institutions of Lahore participated in this painting competition.

The contestants were excited to have the opportunity to showcase their talents at a large forum which would also boost their self-confidence.

A stall has also been set up at the book fair by the Punjab Curriculum and Text Book Board.

— INP