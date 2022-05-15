Pakistani stars partner with US on music video promoting corona vaccinations

Islamabad : The United States government on Saturday launched ‘Manzil’, a new song promoting COVD-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

The song was produced in partnership with Cannes-nominated film director-producer Sarmad Khoosat with a star cast including Atif Aslam, Shea Gill, and Sarwat Gilani.

The song and video complement the U.S. government’s donation to Pakistan so far of over 61 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and showcase Pakistan’s challenges and successes in responding to COVID-19, encouraging people to get fully vaccinated.

Speaking at the official premiere of the music video, the Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs at the US Embassy Raymond Castillo said, “The more everyone is fully vaccinated, to include booster shots, the healthier the entire world is. Through the 75 years of our diplomatic relations, the United States has been proud to partner with Pakistan to support public health, and we were thrilled to collaborate with such talented producers, musicians, and actors to create this beautiful musical message to promote COVID-19 vaccination.”

In addition to acclaimed filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat, the project included the esteemed writer and journalist Mohammad Hanif as the lyricist, and the highly talented Shamsher Rana, Varqa Faraid, Nimra Gilani, and Ali Hamdani as producers and composers. Vocals were provided by internationally renowned singer Atif Aslam and Coke Studio sensation Shae Gill.

Esteemed actor and activist Sarwat Gilani plays the protagonist in the music video. The video is available to view and share, including by media, at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzsTunCsPYY.