Two gangs busted

Islamabad : Islamabad police have busted two notorious gangs of robbers’' involved in looting people on gun point in different areas of the city and recovered weapons with ammunition from their possession.

Following Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus directions Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed all zonal police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

SHO (Tarnol) Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar along with his team raided different areas and succeeded to bust four active members of two criminal gang.

Gang no 1 consisted of two accused namely Umar shehzad and Muhammad Asad who were arrested in FIR No. 524/22 under section 394 PPC. Weapons with ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The gang was involved in numerous robbery incidents after erecting pickets on under construction roads in Shah Allah Ditta areas.

The accused were sent to jail in four recent cases of robberies on judicial remand for identification parade.

Furthermore, Tarnol police team also held two accused of another notorious robbers'' gang in FIR No. 549/22 under section 392 PPC later identified as Khan Muhammad and Janbaz.