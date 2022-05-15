Asian pole vault king Obiena sets SEA Games record

HANOI: Asia’s top pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena set his sights on the World Athletics Championships in July after retaining his SEA Games title by easily clearing a Games-record 5.46m on Saturday.
The 26-year-old Filipino, ranked the sixth-best men’s pole vaulter in the world, eclipsed his own previous Southeast Asian Games record 5.45m he set in winning gold in 2019.
But in hazy conditions at My Dinh National Stadium in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, Obiena fell short of bettering his Asian-record 5.93m.
KARACHI: The goalkeeper coach Olympian Nasir Ahmed has endorsed the decision of the national selection committee of...
LONDON: Pep Guardiola has hit back at former Manchester United stars Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov for criticising...
LONDON: Manchester City can put one hand on the Premier League trophy on Sunday should they beat West Ham to extend...
MADRID: Sevilla will secure Champions League qualification with a point against Atletico Madrid on Sunday while the...
WASHINGTON: Reigning champion Phil Mickelson, who hasn’t played since the release of controversial comments about...
TULSA: Tiger Woods continues his comeback from severe leg injuries at next week’s PGA Championship after making a...
Comments