Conditioning camp at NHPC from today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that sixty players from two separate groups to undergo a conditioning camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore starting on Sunday (today).

The first group of 27 cricketers will attend the camp from May 15 to 25, while the second group of 33 cricketers will go from May 26 to June 10. These camps are not open to players competing in the English County Championship.

Abid Ali, who suffered from a heart ailment and successfully recovered from it, has also been summoned to the conditioning camp. The batter will participate in the second phase of the camp.

The Pakistan team for the ODI series against the West Indies will be named on May 23.

Players invited for the conditioning camp are:

First group (May 15 -25)

Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Akif Javed (Balochistan), Arshad Iqbal (KP), Arshadullah (KP), Asif Afridi (KP), Asif Ali (Northern), Babar Azam (Central Punjab), Faisal Akram (Southern Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (KP), Haider Ali (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (KP), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Kamran Ghulam (KP), Khurram Shahzad (Balochistan), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mir Hamza (Sindh), M0hammad Haris (KP), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (KP), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shadab Khan (Northern), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Usman Qadir (Central Punjab), Yasir Shah (Balochistan) and Zahid Mahmood (Sindh).