Two-way-tie in Federal Amateur Golf

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Khattak and Salman Khan were ruling the roost at the end of the second-round Saturday, taking a four-stroke lead in the gross category (being played for the main trophy) of the Blue Arc Federal Amateur Golf at the Islamabad Club Course.

Salman Khan was seen carding day’s best and the only amateur so far to have played a round of under par. In the second round Saturday, local lad Salman with the help of three birdies on the back nine ended the penultimate day at one under 71 for an aggregate of 145 over 36 holes. While the overnight leader Hamza following his par score on opening day Friday played one over for the second day, also getting 145 for two rounds.

The duo will go into the final round today, enjoying a four stroke lead over Pakistan No 1 Omar Khalid. The DHA Karachi teenager was unlucky to finish the Hole No 16 with a double bogey before recovering well to have back-to-back birdies on the last two holes of the day. Considering his reputation and his talent, Omar may well be seen staging a fightback on the final day today. However, it all depends on a good start that was missing from Omar’s play on the second day where he lost one stroke each on the first two holes. Following up three over on the opening day, Omar carded two over for the second round to get an aggregate score of five over 149 for two rounds.

Further, four-stroke behind was Mangla’s golfer Tauqeer Kayani with 153 for two rounds.

The competition solely meant for the backup professional saw Ghazanfar Mehmood emerging as a new leader with two under 142 over 36 holes. The Bahria Club golfer had a heyday Saturday, carding two under 70, followed by his par on opening day. He was a stroke ahead of Mohammad Saqib (143) who finished the second round at one over 73.

The day’s best score came from a local professional Nadeem Ahmad who was seen playing an incredible three under 69, courtesy of four birdies. He was well on his way to achieving four-under when he sunk a bogie on the final hole. However, his poor seven over in the opening round Friday made him an outsider for an overall top position. The overnight leader Waqar who carded two under 70 on opening day, was seen losing the track Saturday, finishing with seven over to throw away his chances for any reasonable finish.

The senior amateur gross category saw Ibrar Khan winning the title followed by Brig Masood and Dr Humayun Mohmand. All three had 158 gross with Ibrar being declared the winner.

Dr Humayun Mohmand scooped up the senior net trophy with 134 net. The thirteen-stroke handicapper carded 69 net on the final day. Cdr Ahmad Sajjad finished second with Col Mohsin Ali Minhas as a second runner-up.