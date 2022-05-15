Nurses key to medical field

LAHORE: Young Nurses Association (YNA), Lahore General Hospital chapter, President Khalida Tabassum has said that the medical field is incomplete without nurses as they play a key role in patient care, treatment and healing of everyone coming to the hospital. On this occasion DG Nursing Punjab Ms. Kausar Ameer, Provincial President Young Nurses Association Rozeena Manzoor, Tauseef Khanam, Shamshad Niazi, Principal Nursing College Services
Hospital Isma Taj, Nursing Superintendent LGH & Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Ramzan Bibi and Razia Shamim also addressed the function.
LAHORE : Farmers have strongly criticised the move of the Federal Board of Revenue whereby only those farmers can get...
LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency has stationed water tankers in various city localities in view of the current...
LAHORE : Net Zero Pakistan Coalition hosted a daylong workshop on greenhouse gas accounting to build capacity for...
LAHORE : Every year May 15 is observed as the International Day of Families. There are happy families and there are...
LAHORE : THAAP has arranged a session with Director Punjab Archives Lahore, Prof Dr Kanwal Khalid, in which she...
LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1115 accidents in all districts during the last 24...
Comments