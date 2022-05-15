Nurses key to medical field

LAHORE: Young Nurses Association (YNA), Lahore General Hospital chapter, President Khalida Tabassum has said that the medical field is incomplete without nurses as they play a key role in patient care, treatment and healing of everyone coming to the hospital. On this occasion DG Nursing Punjab Ms. Kausar Ameer, Provincial President Young Nurses Association Rozeena Manzoor, Tauseef Khanam, Shamshad Niazi, Principal Nursing College Services

Hospital Isma Taj, Nursing Superintendent LGH & Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Ramzan Bibi and Razia Shamim also addressed the function.