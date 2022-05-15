1,115 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1115 accidents in all districts during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1161 were injured. —Correspondent

Out of this, 664 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 497 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams. The motorbikes were involved in majority (69%) of road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 561 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians, and 498 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 272 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 280 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 98 Faisalabad in with 111 victims and at third Multan with 79 road accidents and 83 victims.

The details further revealed that 1172 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 979 males & 183 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 256 were under 18 years of age, 605 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 311 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 989 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 145 motorcars, 26 vans, 10 passenger buses, 37 trucks and 109 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.