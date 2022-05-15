23,69,212 calls received: PSCA

LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab including Lahore in the month of April 2022 here on Saturday. The 15 received 23,69,212 calls, out of which 15, 06,474 calls were considered irrelevant and 1,79,499 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action.