23,69,212 calls received: PSCA

LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab including Lahore in the month of April 2022 here on Saturday. The 15 received 23,69,212 calls, out of which 15, 06,474 calls were considered irrelevant and 1,79,499 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action.
LAHORE: Young Nurses Association , Lahore General Hospital chapter, President Khalida Tabassum has said that the...
LAHORE : Farmers have strongly criticised the move of the Federal Board of Revenue whereby only those farmers can get...
LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency has stationed water tankers in various city localities in view of the current...
LAHORE : Net Zero Pakistan Coalition hosted a daylong workshop on greenhouse gas accounting to build capacity for...
LAHORE : Every year May 15 is observed as the International Day of Families. There are happy families and there are...
LAHORE : THAAP has arranged a session with Director Punjab Archives Lahore, Prof Dr Kanwal Khalid, in which she...
Comments