DIG operations bids farewell

LAHORE : DIG Operations Dr Muhammad Abid Khan Saturday relinquished the charge of his post.

A dignified farewell ceremony was held in honour of the DIG. SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze, SP Security Rashid Hidayat and other officers attended the function.

AD Hassan, PSO Saqib Butt, PA Asim Iqbal and office staff were present on the occasion. They bid farewell to Abid Khan and showered him with flowers. Lahore police expressed their love for Dr Abid Khan.

Police officials said Dr Abid Khan is a good human being and a very kind and hardworking officer. He did his best to make important events including religious and sports a success. The DIG thanked all the police personnel for ensuring peace and tranquility through important wireless messages.

COMMAND CENTRE INAUGURATED: Meanwhile, DIG Operations Dr Muhammad Abid Khan inaugurated Police Operations Command Centre at Punjab Safe City Authorities. Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan and SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze were present. The participants were informed during the briefing that the Police Operations Command Center would ensure police response, public feedback and registration of FIRs on 15 calls.

DIG Dr Abid Khan said that the Police Operations Command Center would play a pivotal role in the solid liaison between the Punjab Safe City Authorities and the Punjab police.