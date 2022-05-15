The return of terror

This refers to the editorial ‘Karachi attack’ (May 14). It has talked about the return of terrorist attacks by certain groups in Karachi and rightly suggested that the authorities must revisit the National Action Plan (NAP) and ensure its timely implementation. Such attacks cannot be dealt with until we have proper security measures in place. The last two attacks show that terrorists have successfully infiltrated into the country. The government needs to frame proper SOPs on security that should be reviewed periodically to minimize the chances of terrorists’ success. Spot checks on vehicles should be a regular practice. There is also an urgent need for finding political solutions to stop the further radicalization of young people as suggested in the editorial.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi