A case of gifts

It was a good initiative by the incumbent government to highlight that a few gifts that were deposited in the Toshakhana were sold by the prime minister at low rates. The current government should continue this initiative of disclosing the details of gifts given to the PM by foreign leaders. The government should also change the rules of the Toshakhana and allow the purchase of gifts at their full market prices. The list of gifts should be uploaded online so that every person can access it. This transparency will prevent future government leaders from buying gifts at lower rates and then selling them at high market prices.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar