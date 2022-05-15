A grim situation

Sindh is facing a water crisis. Environmental experts have warned that the province may run out of water completely if immediate actions are not taken. As the province’s economy heavily depends on agriculture, the water shortage is likely to negatively affect the province’s revenues. Many farmers are of the view that the unequal distribution of water is the main reason for this avoidable problem. They also believe that Punjab gets a major share of water under a wrong assumption that Sindh has more water resources. Farmers are hopeless and completely vulnerable now.
If Sindh’s water crisis is not resolved, it may face an extreme economic crisis. The relevant authorities must deal with this issue and resolve the issue of water shortage. Timely steps will be beneficial for the entire country.
Anees Soomro
Karachi
