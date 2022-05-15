 
Sunday May 15, 2022
Where are the jobs?

May 15, 2022

Pakistan is a country with a high unemployment rate. This is due to lack of education and rampant poverty. Pakistan’s high population growth rate also has a direct effect on rising unemployment. A majority of people have degrees, but they cannot find suitable and well-paying jobs.

The government should pay attention to this issue and ensure that all degree holders have access to job opportunities.

Ayesha Saleem

Karachi

