Where are the jobs?

Pakistan is a country with a high unemployment rate. This is due to lack of education and rampant poverty. Pakistan’s high population growth rate also has a direct effect on rising unemployment. A majority of people have degrees, but they cannot find suitable and well-paying jobs.
The government should pay attention to this issue and ensure that all degree holders have access to job opportunities.
Ayesha Saleem
Karachi
