Economic crunch

This refers to the editorial, ‘Dismissals and revelations’ (May 13). After his ouster from the PM office, Imran Khan has created a tense political situation in the country. His hate-filled ideology is polluting young minds.

At a time when the country is on the verge of an economic collapse, it is the need of the hour that all political parties pay attention to our economic problems. If the situation continues like this, the rupee will keep depreciating and losing its value against the dollar. It is time we thought about the future of the country.

Naseer Ahmed

Awaran