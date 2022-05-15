Irresponsible comment

A couple of days ago, a senior politician held a press conference to talk about various political issues. In his response to a journalist, the politician passed some remarks against a serving general. Soon after the press conference, the ISPR released a statement and expressed that the politician’s remarks were highly inappropriate.
Political instability in the country is already taking a heavy toll on our economic situation, and to reverse this situation, all institutions must be on one page. We can lead our country to progress and prosperity if we work together and show unity.
Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha
Mianwali
