PPP makes arrangements for Bilawal’s public meeting today

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi division has made special arrangements to protect from hot weather the party workers who will be receiving the party head Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today (Sunday) at the Old Terminal of the Karachi airport.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Sindh Labour and Human Resource Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi president, said the PPP would organise a public meeting at the Old Terminal of the Karachi airport at 5pm after receiving the PPP chairman who would address the meeting.

Ghani said the PPP workers in the city wanted to give a warm welcome to the PPP chairman after the successful culmination of his movement to send packing what he called an incompetent and selected prime minister, Imran Khan.

He said that earlier the dates of April 22, 23 and 24 had been announced for the purpose but the reception for Bilawal in the city could not be held due to unavoidable circumstances.

Ghani told media persons that no proper seating arrangements had been made for the participants of the reception at the Old Terminal but he hoped that a large number of people would gather at the venue to welcome the PPP chairman.

He said the PPP Karachi division, the party’s chapters in all districts of the city and their subsidiary bodies had completed their preparations for the reception.

He added that the PPP had made special arrangements to protect the health of the workers and supporters of the party against phenomenally warm weather. He announced that special stalls would be set up to provide drinking water at the venue while the People’s Doctors Forum would arrange doctors, paramedical staff and ambulances for emergency medical attention to any ailing participant of the welcome rally.

He said the PPP had established reception camps at a number of places in the city to welcome Bilawal.

He said the party workers would bring out rallies from 42 different spots of Karachi and assemble at the Old Terminal for the reception.

Ghani remarked that recent statements of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in his public meetings had endangered the national economy. He added that the former prime minister had been attempting to create a civil war-like situation in Pakistan.

The former prime minister had been provoking people to commit violence against his political opponents, the PPP Karachi president said, adding that though Khan had been defeated in the no-confidence motion through a democratic process, he was painting his ouster as a battle between good and evil.

Ghani said the PTI chief clearly had fascist and anarchist tendencies as his recent speeches had proved that he had been acting upon a self-serving agenda that could ruin the country and its economy.

The provincial minister said that Khan had termed the establishment, judiciary and other national institutions traitors after all these entities opted to work within the domain of the Constitution.

He said that Khan wanted the establishment, judiciary and Election Commission to support him in complete disregard of the Constitution.

Ghani mentioned that at present, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was empowered to make the decision about the next general elections and when Imran Khan possessed the same authority in the past, he used to say that the new polls would be held in 2023 after the assemblies would complete their five-year term.

The PPP Karachi president said the present government after completing the process of constitutional process and adopting related laws would consult all the concerned political parties to make a decision on the next general elections.