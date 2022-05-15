Imran, his cronies want to create Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan: Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has contracted an incurable disease.

A statement issued on Saturday quoted the provincial minister as saying that Khan and his cronies had plotted to create a Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan.

Memon predicted that the PTI chairman would lose his popularity among the masses in the next one-and-half months. He said the former PM had crossed all the red lines regarding sensitive issues in the country.

He said the former PM had brazenly unleashed an attack against vital state institutions. “This insane person has said that an atomic bomb should be dropped on Pakistan. Imran Khan, the atomic bomb shouldn’t be dropped on Pakistan; instead, it should be used to annihilate your evil-mindedness.”

The information minister hoped that the wise Pakistani people would not allow Khan to carry out attacks against the state institutions. He said Khan should better keep quiet and shouldn’t use insulting language against the state institutions; otherwise, he would have to face the wrath of the people.

He said the political career of Khan had clearly shown that he was used to attacking his own benefactors. He said very soon the masses wouldn’t let PTI chairman leave his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

“Your government came to an end due to its incompetence and ineligibility as you didn’t honour the mandate of anyone else,” Memon said, adding that the former premier had taken U-turns on all his statements while there had been no progress to implement the Rs162 billion and Rs1,100 billion development packages announced by him in power.

Memon said that Pakistan’s ranking on the corruption perception index had further dropped during the previous PTI’s regime.