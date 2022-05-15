‘Robber’ guns down man in Gulshan-e-Maymar

A man was allegedly gunned down by a robber in the Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood of Karachi on Saturday, while a clash between waiters at Boat Basin food street left one dead.

A young man was shot dead near the Super Highway in the jurisdiction of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the victim was identified 25-year-old Zakir Tahir.

Citing the initial investigation, police said the victim used to work at Sabzi Mandi and was on his way home on foot when two men on a motorbike intercepted him, adding that he was shot dead for resisting the attempt to mug him, following which the suspects escaped.

Waiter dies

A young waiter was seriously injured during a fight between two waiters at one of the restaurants at the Boat Basin food street.

The victim was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He was identified as 21-year-old Sanobar Khan.

DSP Imran Khan said the man had died after a heavy object hit his head. He said a fight had erupted between two waiters due to an unknown reason, so Khan tried to stop them, but he suddenly fell down and a heavy object hit his head.

The officer said the victim was a resident of Shirin Jinnah Colony, adding that the two waiters allegedly responsible for his death had escaped after the incident. He said police have registered a case against them.