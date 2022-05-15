CITY PULSE

Talaash-e-Gumshuda
The Sanat Initiative is showcasing new artworks by Munawar Ali Syed in a solo show titled ‘Talaash-e-Gumshuda’ (Search for the Lost). As a multidisciplinary artist, his work is a response to the proliferation of mass media, propaganda and our self-absorbed attitudes to life. Themes of identity, diaspora, pop culture, hierarchy and social stigma are evident in his works. The exhibition is being held until May 19. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Reflection of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflection of Surroundings’ until May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
The Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi division has made special arrangements to protect from hot weather the party...
At a condolence gathering on Friday night, speakers paid tributes to philanthropist Bilquis Bano Edhi for her social...
The Gulshan-e-Maymar police have lodged an FIR against PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and others on a complaint of the...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran...
The ICMA International and HR Dost on Saturday organised a talk on ‘collaborative leadership on finance and HR’.HR...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday visited the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit route...
