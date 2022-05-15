75 heatstroke camps set up in five districts

In a bid to combat the ongoing heatwave in the city, the deputy commissioners of five districts of Karachi out of seven have established heatstroke camps in their respective jurisdictions on the directions of Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to make sure that all the camps were equipped with oral rehydration salts (ORS), cold drinking water and medical staff for immediate medical aid. As many as 10 heatstroke camps had been established in District Malir in Steel Town, Quaidabad Chowk Super Highway and Ibrahim Hyderi, according to a notification issued by the Commissioner Office on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner South said 30 camps had been established in his district. Of them, 12 were established with the support of the government hospitals in the district, while 18 with the support of the private sector.

In District Central, there were 11 heatstroke camps and at least two beds had been reserved in 11 hospitals for heatstroke patients, adding that there were 11 camps in District West and 10 in District East. The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners and district health officers to keep visiting the heatstroke camps as they were the first response centres in case of any heatstroke incident.