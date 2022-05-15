Two juveniles among three convicted for raping minor girl

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday sentenced three persons, including two juveniles, to life imprisonment in a rape case.

Abdul Ghaffar along with two juveniles Gul Rab and Mohammad Asif were arrested by the police for committing sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl in the Malir area.

According to the prosecution, the girl’s father had lodged an FIR at the Malir Cantonment police station on December 11, 2020, that his minor daughter had gone outside her house to purchase groceries and later came back crying. She informed him that the accused had raped her at the residence of Gul.

Assistant prosecutor general Iqbal Meo Rajput submitted that the accused persons in furtherance of common intention had committed the rape. He submitted that the prosecution witnesses supported the prosecution case and fully deposed against the accused along with their roles.

A defence counsel, however, submitted that the complainant was a drug peddler and an accused had stopped him from selling drugs due to which he in collusion with the police implicated the accused in the rape case.

After perusal of evidence and hearing the arguments, the ATC observed that the statement of the victim itself on the face of it appeared to be sufficient to prove the offence. The court remarked that the girl had furnished a detailed evidence against the accused.

The ATC observed that the prosecution had proved its charges against the accused persons without any shadow of the doubt as the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses inspired confidence. The court observed that the gruesome act of rape on part of the accused did have force to strike terror in society and public at large and so the accused persons were liable to be punished in accordance with provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The court awarded life imprisonment to the three accused and imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on each of them.