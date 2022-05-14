Cricket camp at Pindi Stadium from June 1

ISLAMABAD: The national training camp for the hot-weather One-Day series against West Indies will start at the Pindi Stadium from June 1 as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to make it a Covid-19 protocol free series.

A PCB official said that the PCB will go ahead with the initial plan of organising the series at the Pindi Stadium.

“We are closely monitoring the political activities in and around the capital. We are going ahead with the initial plan of organising the three ODI matches series at Pindi Stadium where the training camp will get under way from June 1. Any change will be decided at a later stage considering the political activities. It will be Covid-19 free series. However, every cricketer and official will be responsible to look into his safety.”

Pakistan team for the series will be announced on May 23.

“We have not decided yet as to which player from the UK will be asked to join the camp. Shaheen Afridi is here but he has not communicated anything on his selection and camp training yet.”

A conditioning camp will also be established where almost 55 players in two groups will be invited.

“These will be trained in two phases from May 15-25 and then May 26 to June 5,” a PCB official said.