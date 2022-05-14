Empowering girls

Many organizations are raising awareness about the importance of girls’ education in Pakistan. They try to deal with social stigmas and convince parents to send their daughters to schools. Despite these efforts, girls are forced to stay at home and do household chores. They are unable to live an independent life. Girls in villages are most affected by this narrow mindedness. In my village, girls show no interest in education. This is because they are not taught about the importance of education. If we are serious about women’s empowerment, we must change this typical mindset first.

Tasawur Fatima

Naushahro Feroze