Do Pakistan’s major political parties keep public interests over everything else? There is no positive answer to this. All political parties are hungry for power, and they keep fighting with each other. Politicians need to act according to the constitution of Pakistan to maintain political stability in the country, which will lead to economic stability.

Pakistan is a resource-rich country, but it lacks sincere and selfless leaders. Ever since the creation of Pakistan, the country’s political players have been involved in a never-ending game of musical chairs. Such political games must be stopped if we want to bring prosperity and strong economy. Abusive language in jalsas is not going to bring any positive changes in the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad