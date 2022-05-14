Care kills Covid

This refers to the editorial, ‘Covid alert’ (May 11). The fact that the coronavirus hasn’t been eliminated calls for immediate action by the authorities. We should be vigilant and start taking precautionary measures. The authorities concerned should ensure that people are informed about the re-emergence of the virus.

People should start wearing masks in public spaces. The door-to-door vaccination campaigns should pick up pace. Our efforts will help us fight against the virus efficiently.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat