Saturday May 14, 2022
Newspost

Without transport

May 14, 2022

Over the last two decades, Karachi’s population has seen a significant increase. It is shocking that the city doesn’t have a well-maintained public transportation system.

Karachi has the potential to become the world’s most-thriving metropolis, provided that the authorities start resolving the city’s existing issues on a priority basis. The first step is to set up a network of public buses and metro.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

