Without transport

Over the last two decades, Karachi’s population has seen a significant increase. It is shocking that the city doesn’t have a well-maintained public transportation system.
Karachi has the potential to become the world’s most-thriving metropolis, provided that the authorities start resolving the city’s existing issues on a priority basis. The first step is to set up a network of public buses and metro.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
