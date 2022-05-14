Joint efforts to be made to resolve traders’ problems

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and administration of the Cantonment Board on Friday agreed to work jointly for amicable resolution of issues confronting the trader community. The agreement was reached during a meeting between a delegation of traders led by SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad with Chief Executive Cantonment Board, Peshawar, Aamir Rasheed, said an official communique. Hasnain Khurshid on the occasion lauded the Cantonment Board’s initiatives and ongoing development projects and beautification plan.
