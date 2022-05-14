Passenger train derails

HYDERABAD: A train accident took place on Friday when a passenger train, Rehman Baba Express, derailed near Hyderabad on its way to Karachi from Peshawar, Geo News reported.

All the bogies derailed along with the engine. However, no casualties were reported. Moreover, the cause of the accident couldn’t be ascertained till the filing of this report.The authorities immediately summoned rescue teams. Sources say around 10 bogies of Rehman Baba Express had derailed on the down track. Meanwhile, an Edhi rescue service spokesperson also confirmed reports of no casualties.