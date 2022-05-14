Rule of law to ensure progress: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said the supremacy of Constitution and rule of law will ensure progress in the country.

He said the role of the lawyers community is vital to ensure rule of law as they have always struggled for the supremacy of law in the country. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Gujar Khan Bar Association at the Parliament House on Friday.

Discussing the issues faced by lawyers in Gujar Khan, Ashraf said he will continue to support lawyers. He said the lawyers community is an important part of civil society and their role in upholding the rule of law is supreme.

He asked them to continue playing their proactive role for prompt dispensation of justice to people.The delegation felicitated Ashraf on being elected unopposed as the 22nd speaker of the National Assembly.