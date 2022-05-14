 
7 unclaimed bodies buried

By Our Correspondent
May 14, 2022

LAHORE:Edhi Foundation Lahore buried seven unclaimed bodies in different graveyards here on Friday. Bodies were recovered from the areas of Qila Gujar Singh, Sundar, Shahdara and Lytton Road police stations and buried in different graveyards.

