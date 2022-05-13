Two gangs busted

Islamabad : Islamabad police have busted two criminal gangs involved in numerous snatching incidents in the areas of Tarnol and Golra police stations, the police spokesman said.

Golra police team headed by SHO Golra Nadeem Tahir with officials apprehended two accused identified as Hameed and Usman of a snatchers’ gang and recovered two mobile phones and weapons from their possession. The accused were involved in looting people at gunpoint in areas of Sector G-13, Chungi No. 26, GT Road and other areas of the city.

The accused have confessed their involvement in nine cases of snatching in Golra areas and four cases in other areas of the city. The accused have also been sent to jail on judicial remand for an identification parade.

Furthermore, a Tarnol police team headed by SHO Tarnol Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar with other officials arrested two members of a snatchers gang later identified as Azam Khan and Faheem Khan alias Toor and recovered five mobile phones and weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in ten cases of snatching in different areas of Tarnol. The accused have been sent to jail on judicial remand for an identification parade.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Youans and SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran have appreciated the performance of the police teams and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates.

The IGP further directed all zonal officers to intensify this crackdown and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and recover the valuables.