Pak-Afghan highway blocked

JAMRUD: Local government representatives blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway in protest against power load-shedding and other problems here on Thursday.
On the occasion, the chairman of Jamrud Tehsil Syed Nawab said that there were numerous problems in the area, which needed an immediate solution but the government was not paying any attention to it.
