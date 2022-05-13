12 students hurt in North Waziristan road mishap

MIRANSHAH: At least 12 students sustained injuries when their vehicle turned turtle in Dosali area in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Razmak, Jamshid Wazir said that 16 persons, including 12 students, were going from Wana to Mir Ali when their vehicle they were traveling skidded off the road and turned turtle near Dosali in Razmak tehsil.

As a result, 12 students, including a girl student, sustained injuries.

Soon after the accident, Assistant Commissioner, Razmak, Shahid Iqbal along with police and Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital in Dosali.

The injured were later referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, Miranshah.

It was learnt that the students were going to Mir Ali to take the 9th grade and 10th grade examinations being conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Bannu.