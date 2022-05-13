Two accused held in honour-related murder case

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have arrested two accused who had killed a man and his sister in the name of honour in the Pulrah area in February this year.

“We have arrested two of seven accused who stormed the residence of the newlywed couple to eliminate them but killed two other people of their family after finding them missing,” District Police Officer Irfan Tariq told reporters here on Thursday.

He said that the daughter of Nazim Shah had got married with Roshan Lal after eloping from her home, which infuriated the former’s family. “They stormed the residence of Roshan Lal and killed his father Lal Shahzad and his aunt, Ishrat Bibi, after they didn’t find the couple there,” Tariq said.

He said that the couple had contracted a court marriage and gone underground to escape the wrath of the girl’s family.