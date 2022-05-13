Patel urges parents to ensure immunisation of kids against polio

BANNU: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Thursday said that the polio vaccination was a national responsibility and parents must ensure their children were vaccinated against the crippling disease.

“Immunisation against polio is for the benefit of our children and not the government. Those who do not immunise their kids are crippling their children for life,” he told a review meeting and briefing on anti-polio issues in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions at the office of the commissioner here.

He said that some elements were spreading fabricated rumours against polio vaccine and by doing so, they were committing atrocities against the country and the nation.

He appealed to the people from all walks of life to make the anti-polio campaign a success for the welfare of their children and nation so that polio could be eradicated from the country.

Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan in his briefing said that there were various reasons for resurgence of polio in Bannu Division.

These include the relocation of people in summer and winter, migration to Afghanistan and other cities. He also apprised the federal minister of the steps being taken in the Bannu Division for anti-polio in the wake of new cases coming to light.

Earlier, the federal minister met polio-infected children Muhammad Saleh and Faiza and their families. The minister listened to the details from them and also provided them financial assistance. He told the parents that the two innocent children were paralysed due to non-immunization. He urged them to vaccinate their children as it was their religious, national, and moral duty.