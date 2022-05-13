PESHAWAR: The wife of chief justice (R) Fazal Elahi Khan passed away on Thursday.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was offered at Ikrampur village Bizo Kharke near Swat-Chakdara Expressway.

She was mother of District and Sessions Judge Fazal Subhan Khan, Inayat Elahi of PIA, Dr Noor Elahi, Dr Zahoor Elahi and mother-in-law of Dr Gohar Amin and Dr Adnan Khalid Jan.

Dua will be held at House No. 120, Street No. 10 , Sector G-1, Phase-2, opposite Forward Public School, Hayatabad, Peshawar, on Sunday.