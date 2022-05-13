 
Friday May 13, 2022
FIFA probes Ecuador World Cup player’s eligibility

By AFP
May 13, 2022

PARIS: FIFA has launched disciplinary proceedings after Ecuador were alleged to have fielded an ineligible player during their successful qualifying campaign for the Qatar World Cup.

Chile, who failed to reach the showpiece in Qatar later this year, lodged a complaint with football’s world governing body alleging that full-back Byron Castillo was not Ecuadorian and had been born in Colombia.

