Nida hopes to rectify mistakes ahead of SL series

KARACHI: Pakistan women cricket team’s experienced member Nida Dar on Thursday said they are working on their weak areas and will try to rectify them ahead of their home series against Sri Lanka which will land here on May 19 to play a series of three T20I and three ODIs here at the Southend Club Ground.

“Yes World Cup did not go well and we should have played well as there were expectations from the girls but we are working here to rectify our mistakes so that we could regain ahead of the series against Sri Lanka and deliver again for Pakistan,” Nida Dar told reporters here on the sideline of the women cricket camp here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre.

She ruled out the impression that there is no back-up and the team’s selection revolves around a few players.

“It’s not the case that there is no alternative. There is back-up for the openers and middle order. It depends how your combination is settled because you perform with the right combination,” the premier off-spinner said.

She said that they are doing good preparations for the series despite the scorching heat.

“It’s a fine camp and in Ramadan too girls were focusing on their fitness and were also working on their practice sessions,” said the bowling all-rounder. “Such types of camps are very good for our preparations and this time more youngsters have been included and I guess the team is showing the right energy. I think we are preparing well for the forthcoming series,” Nida said.

The Sri Lankan team arrives in Karachi on May 19. The two teams will engage in a three-match T20I series with matches scheduled for May 24, 26 and 28. The three ODI matches which are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship will be played on June 1, 3 and 5.

She was satisfied with the way the regular team members are showing their energy and stamina despite the hot weather.

“We have been playing 50-over matches. There are some youngsters also in the camp and you may see the energy level a bit down but those girls who have been playing for Pakistan are doing well and are performing. Yesterday around 250 score was made and the other team made 230 so I guess it’s going well,” Nida observed.

Besides, she said that they are focussed on achieving top fitness.”We are also focusing on fitness but there is little bit of difference from other teams and that is the environment as we cannot practice everywhere. In our big cities we get time and space for training but you cannot do this in each and every city,” Nida pointed out.

She said that the Sri Lanka series would help both teams.

“It will be very good if Sri Lanka comes here as it will be a start for them as they were not there in the World Cup as well as in the qualifiers and it will also be helpful for us to regain the form and if this series is held it will be very good,” Nida said.

Highlighting the importance of professional leagues, she stressed more girls should go for these events which help them learn and consequently benefit the national side.