Kazmi to reach Pakistan by Sunday

KARACHI: Newly-hired Iranian judo coach Sajjad Kazmi has got Pakistan visa and will be landing in Islamabad by Sunday, a senior official of the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has told ‘The News’.

“Yes, he has got the visa. And we are reserving a seat for him and hopefully he will be with us most probably by Sunday,” the official said.

This is the second time that Sajjad will be coaching Pakistan. He has already worked a lot with the country’s emerging judo hero Qaiser Afridi and Olympian Shah Hussain, who is the only Pakistani fighter to have competed in 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The official also revealed that Pakistan’s judo camp has been shifted from Quetta to Islamabad.

“Yes, the camp has been shifted to Islamabad but the women camp has been stopped while the men’s camp, which had 24 members, has been reduced to 20,” the official said.

Kazmi will be working with the fighters who are preparing for international events to be held this year and next year.

Olympian Shah Hussain and new judo sensation Qaiser Afridi will be featuring in the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

It is likely that the authorities will allow fielding six fighters in Islamic Games, pencilled in for August 9-18 in Konya, Turkey.

Sajjad is the second Iranian coach to have been hired by Pakistan.

The taekwondo federation hired the services of former world great Yousef last month. He is working with the taekwondo fighters aiming to feature in the Islamic Games and other events.

The PSB has so far hired foreign coaches for judo, taekwondo, volleyball and hockey.