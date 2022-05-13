Best amateurs gunning for honour at Federal Golf

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Golf Course will be buzzing with activities over the next three days as one of the premier events — Blue Arc Federal Amateur Championship — springs into action from today (Friday).

Country’s top amateurs including talented teenager and Pakistan No 1 Omar Khalid, No 2 Umar Khokhar and Salman Jahangir will be vying for the main trophy that will be awarded to the winner in gross event for the golfers with the handicap ten and below.

“Some leading names including the top three amateur golfers will be seen in action for the next three days,” Wing Cdr Khokhar, Secretary Federal Golf who was accompanied by sponsors Chief Executive Yasir, Madam Ayesha and Col Naseer said.

Around 60 leading amateurs with handicap ten and below are eligible to compete in the post Covid-19 event.

“Following years of no activities mainly because of Covid-19, we are finally going ahead with gold activities under the banner of Federal Amateur Golf where the best amateurs and backup professionals will be seen in action over the next three days,” Wing Cdr Khokhar said.

In case of tie in the main amateur category, the winner will be decided on sudden death playoff.

Around 17 ladies amateurs with handicap 24 and below will also be in action for the last two days for the gross trophy.

“Ladies golf is getting more popular with the recently held exclusive event where a good number of junior and senior ladies players competed. On the Federal Golf Association platform, we would take all possible steps to popularise ladies golf and you would see more events in coming days,” Miss Ayesha, a lady member of the association, said.

Senior and junior categories will also be seen in action. Importantly, this time around, backup professionals eluding the top 40 are to play for Rs1 million prize money.

“For the Jinnah Development programme where it was decided that back up professionals will be given the opportunity to flex their muscles. We have allowed the backup golfers to be part of the event just to ensure that they feel part of the system. This trend has been going on in Karachi for years. For the very first time, these professionals have been offered opportunity in Islamabad.”

Yasir on the occasion highlighted the sponsor’s role, saying that it had come forward to help golf flourish. “We are working on making it a long-term association with the federal golf. Hopefully, we would also sponsor more events here.”

Col (r) Naseem said that the course had been in amazing condition. “Islamabad Golf Course is in best of shape mainly because of the spring season that has just finished. The only worrying point is hot weather.”