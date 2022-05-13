Bismah retained as Pakistan captain

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday that Bismah Maroof will continue to lead the national women’s limited-overs team in the 2022-23 season.

Pakistan are gearing up for an action-packed season in which they will play around 25 matches with the schedules for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be announced.

Their season begins by hosting Sri Lanka in Karachi for three T20Is and three ODIs in what will be the first instance of ICC Women’s Championship matches being staged in Pakistan.

Bismah’s team will then head for Belfast to play hosts Ireland and champions Australia in a T20I triangular series from July 12-24 before they move to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games to be held from July 25 to August 8.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “It is truly an honour for any cricketer to captain their country and it is a great privilege for me to continue in this role. The 2022-23 cricket season is the busiest for Pakistan women’s side and we are excited and geared up for the challenges it presents.

Bismah made her Pakistan debut at 15 against India in an ODI at Jaipur in December 2006.