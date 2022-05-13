Neck-deep in loans

Pakistan’s economic condition is not good. We are trapped under loans and do not have a viable plan to steer the economy back on track. The country needs to use the available money wisely. Rulers should realize this situation and must not waste money on foreign trips and jalsas. A two-day weekend will also be helpful in saving money. The country should also adopt alternative and cleaner ways to produce energy. The government should utilize each penny with proper planning.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi