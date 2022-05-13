Expensive rallies

The law has set a limit on the amount of funds candidates can use in their election campaigns. We need such restrictions to set a limit on funds spent on political gatherings by our political parties.
Millions of rupees are being spent to build stages. This must be stopped. Such measures make politics the domain of the rich.
Imtiaz Akhter
Rawalpindi
Pakistan’s economic condition is not good. We are trapped under loans and do not have a viable plan to steer the...
This refers to the article, ‘Generate revenues or default’ by Mansoor Ahmad. The current political turmoil is...
The recent collapse of the Pakistan Stock Exchange has signalled the market’s rising anxiety about deteriorating...
Building factories near densely populated areas is a wrong decision. In Kohi Goth, Karachi, the authorities have...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of high tuition fees. Students of private schools barely...
The state of Karnataka in India has been fraught with communal tensions of late – the hijab controversy, restriction...
Comments