 
close
Friday May 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Expensive rallies

May 13, 2022

The law has set a limit on the amount of funds candidates can use in their election campaigns. We need such restrictions to set a limit on funds spent on political gatherings by our political parties.

Millions of rupees are being spent to build stages. This must be stopped. Such measures make politics the domain of the rich.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi

Comments