Crisis after crisis

This refers to the article, ‘Generate revenues or default’ (May 11) by Mansoor Ahmad. The current political turmoil is creating a lot of problems for the coalition government. Everything seems to be at a standstill, and there is absence of any direction on the political and economic fronts. Loadshedding has returned, while inflation has caused financial distress. Critical decisions are being delayed because of the fear of the possible political fallout. Sri Lanka’s situation is right in front of us. It seems that the new PM does not possess the ability to run state affairs at the national level. Does PM Shehbaz Sharif want to be blamed for a battered economy? The people of Pakistan will blame the PML-N for the poor performance of the coalition government.
The former PTI government under Imran Khan played a master political stroke by subsiding petrol/diesel and electricity, creating an immense challenge for the new government. It seems that we are experiencing a battle of political wits. The government’s inaction is now creating chaos in the country.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
