A noisy life

Building factories near densely populated areas is a wrong decision. In Kohi Goth, Karachi, the authorities have wreaked havoc on the environment by setting up many factories in the area. These factories are responsible for rising noise pollution. This is creating several health problems including stress-related illnesses, high blood pressure, hearing losses and interrupted sleep.

The Sindh government must take some responsibility and stop these industrialists from exploiting the city’s residential areas. Similarly, residents of the area should come forward and take steps to protect themselves from the harmful effects of noise pollution.

Saima Fazal

Karachi