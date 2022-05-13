This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of high tuition fees. Students of private schools barely manage to pay their monthly fees.
It gets increasingly difficult for them to pay the tuition fees for the months of June and July when schools are closed due to summer vacations. The authorities concerned are requested to do something about this issue.
Masroor Atta
Karachi
